Today is Doctor’s Day, a day when our nation honors our physicians for their dedicated and steadfast service to their patents and the communities they serve. This annual observance comes during especially trying and challenging times for our citizens and medical community as the pandemic and world events find so many people struggling with major health issues leading to increased anxiety and concerns that can affect our physical and mental health. With patience, skill and a commitment to their patients’ health and wellness, our physicians recognize too that these are unusually challenging times.
These past two years have seen thousands of people grieve the loss of loved ones and friends all while navigating the restrictions and associated stress of the pandemic. Our health care workers have performed heroically as have our first responders, paramedics, emergency room staff and so many others often at the risk of their own safety and lives. When I lost my husband in 2020, I was devastated at his loss and heartbroken that there couldn’t be a service to honor his remarkable life and offer comfort for our family and friends. I remember him too for his long career of dedicated and caring service as a cardiologist. Today, I want to thank my health care providers, especially my Primary Care doctor, Jose Ma and his team, for their thoughtful and compassionate care, especially during this very painful time in my life.
Take a few moments today to reach out to your health care providers and our medical community including our nurse practitioners, assistants and staff and say “thank you.” And we can do our part to administer caring to others by offering a helping hand or word of encouragement. Mental health providers like Upper Bay Counseling and Support Services and other local programs that offer assistance for those in need would appreciate your financial and volunteer support. If we take care of ourselves, our loved ones, friends and neighbors, we can help improve health outcomes, build a stronger community and relationships and enjoy an overall healthier and happier life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.