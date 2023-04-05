My name is Christine Craig and I am a 7th year teacher for Cecil County Public Schools. I was born and raised in Cecil County and am proud of where I come from. I grew up in Earleville, went to Cecilton Elementary, Bohemia Manor Middle, and graduated from Bohemia Manor High. Earleville is your textbook definition of small town. The community of Earleville was like an “unrelated” family. When tragedy would hit the community every member of the community was devastated. We would come together and support one another even if we didn’t know each other personally. The outside support of the community and the outpouring support within the school walls made every student feel welcome and loved. Teachers genuinely cared for their students and took the time to know their students’ personal lives to build those extra connections. Connections between students and teachers drive academic success.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.