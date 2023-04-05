My name is Christine Craig and I am a 7th year teacher for Cecil County Public Schools. I was born and raised in Cecil County and am proud of where I come from. I grew up in Earleville, went to Cecilton Elementary, Bohemia Manor Middle, and graduated from Bohemia Manor High. Earleville is your textbook definition of small town. The community of Earleville was like an “unrelated” family. When tragedy would hit the community every member of the community was devastated. We would come together and support one another even if we didn’t know each other personally. The outside support of the community and the outpouring support within the school walls made every student feel welcome and loved. Teachers genuinely cared for their students and took the time to know their students’ personal lives to build those extra connections. Connections between students and teachers drive academic success.
Our schools are struggling and it is not the teachers’ fault. Our schools are struggling to make these connections and meet the needs of all of the students, not because they don’t care, but because there aren’t enough teachers. We have class sizes on the rise of 30 or more. When you have one teacher and 30 students, teaching curriculum, making connections, grading papers, attending meetings, managing behaviors...etc, it becomes extremely challenging to put forth your best effort in every category. If you know any teachers then you know they didn’t get into the profession for the money. Teachers become teachers in order to help change the lives of students. When teachers are overworked and are not able to receive the support they need to provide for these children, teachers start to emotionally crumble.
Our school district has such a diverse population of students when it comes to socio-economic statuses. We have students who are homeless, students whose families can’t afford to provide food, and many students in foster homes. School is supposed to be a safe place for these students; one consistent thing in their lives that many of them strive for. The poverty issues within the schools have been a major concern before COVID, and have only gotten worse. Children in schools these days have been having such difficulty bouncing back from all of the hardships they endured during the pandemic. Socially, emotionally, academically....you name it and the children are struggling with it.
Cecil County is a community driven county. We should be wanting to give our school systems as much support as we can right now as they are a major part of the community. Our schools are raising the future of America, and even the future leaders of Cecil County. We are at such a divided time in society on a national level, that this is not the time to be divided as a small community. Think about the lives of the children, the future of our county, and the future of America. I encourage you to reach out to the County Executive and County Council to express your concerns over our schools.
“Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.”
