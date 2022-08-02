Editor’s Note: This Letter contains a number of hyperlinks, reading the letter at cecildaily.com is recommended.
--
Why the pro-life movement should be concerned about the Supreme Court decision
No Exceptions – Legally or practically
I have only ever rarely met pro-life people who believed in absolutely no exceptions to abortion. Whether it’s the worst horror story you can think of, a raped child, many people who are against abortion want there to be exceptions — rape and incest, endangers the mother’s life, or fetal anomalies.
Of the 14 states implementing bans, only Utah makes “narrow” exceptions for rape or incest.
What about other exceptions, like life-threatening to the mother? If you qualify for any exception, you may still be out of luck. None of these laws were written by doctors, and thus the doctors must weigh their expertise that an abortion will save a patient against the risk of going to jail.
Anti-abortion laws worsen all pregnancy healthcare
Anti-abortion laws cause insane situations, such as women having a dying or dead and decaying fetus inside them, but no one willing to remove it because the procedure to remove the fetus corpse is nebulously illegal under anti-abortion law. If the miscarriage hasn’t fully passed or is imminent, doctors are still the ones technically “terminating the pregnancy.” The language of the laws (again – not written by doctors) gets hazy. The treatment for missed or incomplete miscarriages, when the fetus has died, but the tissue does not pass, is misoprostol (the outlawed abortion pill), or dilation and curettage (the afore-mentioned surgery).
And speaking of miscarriage….
Criminalization of miscarriage
10-20% of all pregnancies end in miscarriage in the first and second trimesters. If you live in a state with an abortion ban, every miscarriage is now suspect.
Whatever the reason, whether it was a miscarriage of a pregnancy you wanted, a miscarriage when you didn’t even know you were pregnant, or one of the MANY other health problems that affect menstrual cycles, you might face arrest.
Prosecuting miscarriage is unfortunately not new. Texas was already encouraging vigilantism against suspected abortion.
Further Reading
For the folks who truly believe that personhood begins at conception, there are two things I want to point out. How do we instinctively value the born versus the unborn, and How do rights differ between the born, the unborn, and the dead.
The perpetually online, like myself, may have already seen these. But if you haven’t, please consider.
M. Dee Elkton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.