Heather Mizeur for Congress
Watching TV this week, you probably saw an ad for First District Congressional candidate Heather Mizeur. Maybe this was your first time hearing about her candidacy, and you may have some questions. Who is she? Why is she running? And how will she be different?
I have been following Heather Mizeur’s career and campaign, so let me fill you in. Heather is a skilled legislator with a reputation as a pragmatic consensus-builder who knows how to get things done. She served eight years in the Maryland House of Delegates and was the driving force behind Maryland’s law permitting young people to stay on their parents’ health plan until age 26. That legislation became the model for the federal law that expanded the same benefit nationwide. Heather has years of experience working to secure access to health care for everyone. She is fiercely dedicated to women’s reproductive rights and the individual rights of all people.
As owner and operator of a small organic farm near Chestertown, Heather shares the challenges of farmers and small business owners. She knows the Eastern Shore and its people intimately and has a relentlessly optimistic spirit about creating positive change through collaboration. Former Rep. Wayne Gilchrest says of her: “Heather Mizeur has spent her entire career reaching across the aisle, building diverse coalitions, and finding innovative solutions to problems.” Her legislative goals focus on the economic needs of everyone in our district: small businesses, industry, agriculture and watermen (see her website for a unique approach that unites farmers and environmentalists in common goals).
Contrast Heather’s record to that of Rep. Andy Harris. In 12 years as our representative, he has passed zero legislation to address the needs of First District citizens. Further, he has betrayed the foundational values of our democracy. January 6 Committee testimony has revealed that Harris took part in a Dec. 21, 2020, White House meeting to strategize overturning the 2020 election results. This was three weeks after Donald Trump’s Attorney General William Barr publicly declared that there was no evidence of widespread fraud. On January 6, 2021, Andy Harris joined 146 other Republicans to object to the lawful certification of the Electoral College votes– in the wake of the violent mob that stormed the Capitol just hours earlier.
The reasonable choice is unmistakable. Visit HeatherMizeur.com to learn more about her comprehensive plans for moving Maryland and our nation to a better, more unified future.
Doris Obenshain Cecilton
