I’m writing to my fellow Cecil Countians to tell you why I think we all ought to vote against Andy Harris for congressman.
You and I probably disagree about a lot of stuff. That’s fine—we’re Americans, that’s what we do. But I’ve had a home in Cecil County for most of my life, and I like living here for the same reason I bet you do: ‘cause I like being left alone. Republicans claim to be the party of leaving people alone, of individual rights and freedom—except I notice they also want to put you in jail for smoking a joint and tell you who you are and aren’t allowed to marry, and they say elections are fake whenever they don't win them.
Andy Harris still thinks, like your square grandparents, that marijuana is a dangerous gateway drug that should be illegal. He also wants to ban same-sex marriage again. If you’ve spent the last couple decades living in the 21st century like I have, you’ve probably noticed that pot makes people a lot less crazy and dangerous than booze and that gay couples are just as boring as straight ones, and that neither issue ever affects your life in any way.
Harris also still says the election was stolen, although there's zero proof of this—it’s just what Donald Trump always says whenever he loses anything, whether it’s a golf game or an Emmy or the Presidency. If you played any kind of sport or game as a kid, you know that if you throw a tantrum and accuse everyone of cheating when you lose, you look like a big crybaby: you're supposed to shake hands, say good game, and try harder next time. If Harris actually thinks the election was stolen, he's a gullible dupe; if he doesn't believe it and is saying it anyway, it's 'cause he thinks you're one.
Harris was at a White House meeting that planned the capitol riot on January 6th, and he's since said that that attack, which killed a couple of policemen, wasn’t that big a deal—although two weeks later he was caught trying to smuggle a gun into the House of Representatives, for some reason. If this were the 1700s instead of the 2000s, he'd be tarred and feathered as a traitor to his country, and I would be there to see it.
Harris just isn't a big fan of democracy. He likes dictators: he’s an admirer of Hungary’s racist authoritarian president Victor Orban, and he also voted against condemning a military coup that overthrew the democratically-elected government of Myanmar. For someone who claims to believe in freedom, he doesn't seem to trust elections, and he sucks up to a lot of thugs.
Andy Harris is a dingbat. Nothing wrong with that—we all know and love some dingbats. But Harris isn’t a harmless dingbat—he believes dumb, dangerous things, and he likes to pick on people and push them around. I don’t know about you, but I hate that kind of thing. He tried to overthrow the government; he wants to make your vote not matter. I’m ashamed to have this creep represent me: he makes us look like a bunch of ignorant bigots.
I say let’s vote him out: he can go back to peddling quack cures like Ivermectin, and we can all go back to that greatest of American pastimes, minding our own business.
-Tim Kreider
Elkton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.