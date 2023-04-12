For a total of forty years I taught in Philadelphia and Baltimore city schools, suburbs, Catholic and protestant schools and internationally, with my husband homeschooled our son and evaluate home schools currently while I work as an educational therapist to remediate students who learn differently. I have taught from PreK through community college.
Always I bemoaned the situations when students didn’t have the anchors necessary to connect their learning and make it a cohesive whole from which they could derive pleasure from knowing that they had an education that would serve them in every way and be so much fun that they would never want to stop learning.
Students need to know that they are made in the image of God and thereby derive their value. Understanding that we all have sinned and deserve holy God’s wrath but that He sent His Son to bear that wrath for those who would turn to him and accepting that peace is what makes the connections and gives them truth. They then see history as God’s story and want to read about it. They understand that math is God silent and science is the discovery about His created world.
Public schools began so that students could learn to read God’s Word, the Bible. The effort to undermine that original purpose has been going on for one hundred years and is masterfully documented in Battle for the American Mind. Since so much of what is taught in government schools today is antithetical to what will most help young people, it doesn’t matter whether a class has six or sixty students; it is opposite to what they need to hear. A class of sixty is preferable; the indoctrination may be harder to instill.
