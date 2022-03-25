These are turbulent times in agriculture. The war in Europe has driven the price of our inputs, fuel and fertilizer, to new heights. We are looking for innovative ways to deal with this crisis. This requires new ideas and new leadership.
I have been active in pursuing new technologies to produce energy from waste, using a methane digester. This kind of technology requires investment by all stakeholders, private and public.
Andy Harris has voted against reauthorizing the Rural Energy for America Program which provides guaranteed loan financing and grant funding to agricultural producers and small businesses for renewable energy systems.
Renewable energy from waste offers the best way of producing Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) to power farm equipment, while removing odor from chicken waste products. The whole process produces an alternative fuel to diesel and makes chicken waste, after it is processed through the digester, a good alternative fertilizer source.
Heather Mizeur, as a farmer, understands the concept of the circular economy (recycling to improve your bottom line). She is supporting investment in renewable energy and other innovative ways to improve Maryland farmers’ bottom line.
Please vote for Heather Mizeur to represent the 1st Congressional District.
