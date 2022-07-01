In our perspective, it should be up to the women on whether or not she chooses to abort her child. A lot of people are not seeing the entire picture.
If a women or child is raped and becomes pregnant, they do not want to carry a child of their rapist, they do not want to carry a child made through incest. There are medical cases in which an abortion is necessary such as; ectopic pregnancy, septic uterus, a miscarriage that the body does not release, if with multiple viable eggs, rape, a baby who’s organs never developed, PCOS, and a case in which it will absolutely kill the mother if she proceeds.
PCOS is a hormonal disorder causing enlarged ovaries with small cysts on the outer edges. PCOS can lead to pregnancy complications such as a miscarriage and early loss of pregnancy. Women with PCOS are three times as likely to miscarry.
All of these, without the access to an abortion, can lead to death.
If these women/children who are raped cannot have an abortion they may feel like the only way out is through suicide. If there’s a domestic violence in which the woman becomes pregnant and the man does not want the baby and she cannot abort it than that man may kill the women and unborn child resulting in a double homicide. As a result of this: the suicide rate, the homicide rate and the death toll are going to increase.
I fear for all the women/teenagers or those who are going to become teenagers as some states are limiting contraceptives or banning contraceptives all together which will lead to more pregnancies/teenage pregnancies and even more deaths.
Tabatha LeBlanc, Tiffany Schluter, Heven Hogan and Peyton LeBlanc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.