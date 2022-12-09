Local news coverage is essential to having a well-informed public and transparency in government. Cecil Public Media, the non-profit organization supporting local journalism through Cecil TV needs your help to continue and expand news coverage of Cecil County. Between now and December 31, 2022 all donations of up to $1,000 made by individuals will be matched at 100% by newsmatch.inn.org, a collaborative fundraising organization that supports independent public service journalism. Unfortunately the match will not apply to donations made by businesses
In 2022, Cecil TV interviewed county government candidates, covered candidate forums, sponsored a debate between District 1 congressional candidates and produced unbiased reporting and interviews with the leaders, activists and creators who influence and inspire our community. With your help, Cecil Public Media can continue its mission of promoting civic engagement and public participation.
In addition to your financial support, we invite your participation in what we do at Cecil TV. Your suggestions and input are welcome at info@cecil.tv . You will find instructions to donate online or by check at cecil.tv/donations. Only donations over $5,000 will be made public. Please forward this email to people who may be interested in learning about what we do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.