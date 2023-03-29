Your success story may be the hope that someone else needs to hear. Think about that.
**********
So many of us, including me, desired a better way of life but continued to live the same way. We want the changes, but don’t want to change our ways, but we want the new ways… without changing. Sound familiar? Sounds familiar to me too. I wanted a better life but I wanted to continue using cigarettes drugs and alcohol..and I later found out that trying to function with dysfunction was a battle I wasn’t going to win. I believe it’s designed this way that God will give us beauty for these ashes, but it’s up to us to first let go of the ashes, so God can bring a new way into our lives. It’s not that God is trying to take away the “fun” of using, but realize that he’s trying to get something better to us. If we continue to hold onto the old broken ways of dysfunction we’ll see there’s no room for the new opportunities. It’s either one or the other…. You’ve got to choose.. old ways with addictions or new ways and a fresh new start. It’s never too late to correct a wrong, I hope you desire to reset your mind and body. If you’re dealing with addictions and wish to get clean, do whatever you need to do to break these cycles, whether it’s meetings, therapy, meditation or whatever….the pathway to success is different for each one of us. What works for you may not work for someone else.. and stop allowing yourself excuses to give in, enough of that already, because you’re healing is possible, and definitely worth it.
Just think how refreshing it’ll be…. clean and moving on. I tried living with addictions and mixing it with success, it doesn’t happen that way. I’d ask this to myself in my mind…so how’s that working? (As I look into the mirror with a half hearted smile of uncertainty)….Well it wasn’t.. so I decided to finally ask people for help in these areas, because trying it on my own I failed miserably. Amazingly here I am soon to celebrate seven years clean from cigarettes drugs and alcohol. Hopefully you’ll eventually find a way that works. It’s really up to ourselves and our own desire when we’re achieving any goal. How many different ways did you try before you found that lasting success? It only took me a million and a half….and then some.
