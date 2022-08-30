Across the state, kids and their families are getting ready to head back to school: buying new backpacks, pencils, notebooks and other school supplies. For many, back-to-school is often a time of excitement. But for families who have been struggling to feed their kids, it can mean a lot more. A return to the classroom means the return of school meal programs.
Right now, families across the state are grappling with inflation, the rising cost of goods and services, and the ongoing COVID pandemic. As a result, many are finding it harder to buy food and pay the bills. School meals are a healthy, convenient option for busy parents--and they can also go a long way in helping make ends meet.
Yet, as kids prepare to head back to school for the 2022-2023 school year, one big change stands out: school meals are no longer free for all students nationwide.
Over the last two years, schools were able to feed kids regardless of their household income thanks to federal waivers from the USDA that provided them the flexibility necessary to meet increased need and adapt to an ever-changing environment in the pandemic.
This year, in most instances, families will need to complete and submit an application to determine if their kids are eligible for free school meals.
Submitting an application can mean so much more than just free school meals–completing that one form can result in discounted exam fees, waived college application fees, scholarship opportunities, and funding for classroom resources that will benefit all students.
Families should be sure to visit their school district’s website to fill out the school meal application or get a paper form from their school’s front office. After all, nutritious school meals are as important to students’ learning as notebooks and pencils.
