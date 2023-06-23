Earlier today, we became aware of a social media post made by Renee Dixon, a member of the Cecil County Board of Education, that contains blatant anti-LGBTQ+ hate speech. This is not Ms. Dixon’s first time issuing hate speech towards marginalized communities. In fact, Ms. Dixon has essentially used her position on the school board as an ongoing platform to spew factually incorrect and hateful rhetoric.


