Earlier today, we became aware of a social media post made by Renee Dixon, a member of the Cecil County Board of Education, that contains blatant anti-LGBTQ+ hate speech. This is not Ms. Dixon’s first time issuing hate speech towards marginalized communities. In fact, Ms. Dixon has essentially used her position on the school board as an ongoing platform to spew factually incorrect and hateful rhetoric.
While Ms. Dixon certainly has the right to espouse her own hateful beliefs as an individual citizen, she has an obligation as a member of the school board to represent ALL students in her district. This includes students in the LGBTQ+ community. She has failed our community.
Ms. Dixon has repeatedly demonstrated that she is unqualified and unfit for the office she occupies. She has proven that she is not up to the important task of ensuring that our children can go to school every day knowing that the officials charged with overseeing a safe and equitable environment care about their safety and well being.
Simply put, Renee Dixon is an embarrassment to Cecil County, and is not fit to serve on the Board of Education. The Cecil County LGBTQ+ Alliance calls for her immediate resignation and encourages all residents who desire a safe and healthy environment for ALL students to join us in this call. Hate has no home in Cecil County, and we will continue to fight to make that a reality.
Jo Riedel
Cecil County LGBTQ+ Alliance
EDITOR'S NOTE: This letter was originally submitted to the Whig on June 13th.
