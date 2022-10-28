On June 24th of this year the women of this country lost the ability to make decisions about their own bodies. The supreme court reversed the right that woman have had for almost fifty years. It is now going to be up to the politicians in each state to decide if and when a woman will give birth. Several states already have total bans with no exceptions. Doctors can be imprisoned for performing an abortion and in some cases women as well. It does not matter if you were a victim of rape, incest or if your baby cannot survive due to a severe abnormality. You will have to give birth. If continuing a pregnancy will cause pain, injury and even threatens your life, you will have to continue that pregnancy until you are close to death. And only then will your doctor be able to perform an abortion and try to save your life.
We currently live in a state that supports women and the right to their own body autonomy. But the Republican stated plan is to take away a woman’s right nationally. The legislation is already written. Our Representative Andy Harris has stated in person and in a constituent letter I received from him that he will do everything in his power to make abortion illegal nationwide. All women need to come together in this election and do our part by voting Andy Harris out of office and for Heather Mizeur. Republican, Democrat and Independent women; don’t let them make us second class citizens. The choice is between you and whomever you wish to include. And men if you have a daughter, sister, friend you care about, vote for them too. They need your help. And remember your vote is confidential.
