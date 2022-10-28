On June 24th of this year the women of this country lost the ability to make decisions about their own bodies. The supreme court reversed the right that woman have had for almost fifty years. It is now going to be up to the politicians in each state to decide if and when a woman will give birth. Several states already have total bans with no exceptions. Doctors can be imprisoned for performing an abortion and in some cases women as well. It does not matter if you were a victim of rape, incest or if your baby cannot survive due to a severe abnormality. You will have to give birth. If continuing a pregnancy will cause pain, injury and even threatens your life, you will have to continue that pregnancy until you are close to death. And only then will your doctor be able to perform an abortion and try to save your life.

