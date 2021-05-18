The proposed cuts to Cecil County Public Library’s budget would be a short-sighted action with undesirable and long-term consequences.
Our libraries provide valuable resources to seniors, students, pre-schoolers and all age groups in between. Reducing funding for them would inevitably result in reduction of staff, shortened hours, and the elimination of important services to our community.
I live in Cecilton and am fortunate to have a library branch conveniently nearby. That library is very important to me, especially during Covid-19 restrictions. Despite facility closures our libraries have kept us informed via e-mail newsletters, conducted online activities for students and other patrons, provided access to books and other materials, and generally carried on in spite of the pandemic. Kudos to staffers!
Please do not reduce funding to our much loved library system in Cecil County. It is an important and integral part of our community that deserves your full and continued support.
Susan Shumaker
Warwick, MD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.