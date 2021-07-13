Ms. Estrich states that as a professor...I can only guess that it was not at the elementary or middle school level. Having taught at both levels in a public school for thirty-four years, I can feel with some certainty she has no idea of the implications of her advocacy.
Critical race theory is so rife with political and personal opinion that any kind of “teaching” of this subject is doomed from the start. I would have a very hard time “teaching” this subject myself without either compromising myself or instilling my own opinion. I would find it very strange for parents to be willing to allow their children to be under the influence of a teacher who is shaping their values.
She seems to not know or forgets that children at this age would believe and model their teacher over their own parents. I would not want my own children in a classroom with a teacher who is “teaching” values that are contradictory to my own. And to be honest, I would find it very hard to teach something I myself either do not respect or on the other end of the spectrum, feel very passionate about. So before criticizing a political party on their stance, please consider the individuals that will be subjected to this “education”. Values cannot be taught in a classroom without prejudice.
Janet Hodges
Elkton, M.D.
