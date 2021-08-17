So, you’re “waiting to see where the data is (are) trending before making a decision on the masking policy in Cecil County Public Schools.” Here are real-life data points for you to consider: over the last 1.5 years, 4.2 million children have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, and .008% of them have died. Statistically, COVID-19 is not a serious health threat to children. There are far greater threats to our children, such as, alcohol and drug use, depression leading to suicide, and violent crime.
Health Department Director, Dr. Lauren Levy and you, lecture parents on the importance of “following the science”; yet, neither of you cite one
empirical study, backed by statistical analysis, which supports your argument that masks protect anyone from the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Conversely, there are several published studies, conducted in Europe and Israel, which have analyzed the effectiveness of masks, and concluded that masks do not provide any statistically significant protection from contracting or spreading the COVID-19 virus in the general population.
At the last school board meeting, Dr. Levy offered her opinion that “indoor masking mandates are the most effective way to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission in school.” Why didn’t she cite published peer-reviewed studies which support her recommendation? There are none! Dr. Levy needs to stop preaching anecdotal hearsay arguments. It’s embarrassing. It is abundantly clear that the proposal for enacting a mask wearing mandate in schools is based on political science, not biological science.
