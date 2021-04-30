I have used your products/services for 60+ years. No more! Your bashing of Georgia’s new voting law is just more “woke” narrative. Requiring photo ID and personal requests for absentee ballots is not restrictive. Photo ID is required at airports, many public buildings, and buying cigarettes. Without secure elections, there will be no confidence in government.
