Leaving the front line out of the line of fire

I was shocked to see some of the over-the-top and false claims made by Danielle Hornberger in her recent public safety political mailer.
I think that Alan McCarthy expected to be relentlessly attacked by this relentlessly negative candidate. But I'm fairly certain sheriffs deputies and Elkton police officers were not. And, when she had the opportunity to apologize, Ms. Hornberger just attacked everyone who was saying mean things about her, including the Whig. That does not bode well for this County if she is elected.
Let's keep those who put their lives on the line out of the political fire. Whatever your politics, we all should be able to agree to that.
