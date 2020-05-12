League of Women Voters has his vote

Dear candidates for office,
If you want to be considered for my vote, you will have to answer the questions from the League of Women Voters.
I do not know you from any connections, friends or anything, so in order for you to gain my vote, these questions should be answered.
When I see “candidate has not responded” in their survey, I figure that you do not care enough to let strangers know what your thoughts are to these very important questions. This disqualifies you in my eye. You will not get a vote from me.
Another turn off for me is negative attacking ads that do not show me what you plan to do for my county.
So, Jackie Gregory, Danielle Hornberger and Bill Coutz, if you are interested in my vote at all, you better get writing. I will be checking the League of Women Voters one more time before I send in my vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.