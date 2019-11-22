As a special education teacher I have had the opportunity to teach several students who have been diagnosed with schizophrenia. Majority of the other students I have taught throughout my career struggle with other forms of mental illness. Those who suffer including myself have not asked to bring the problems mental illness comes along with into their lives.
Many of you may have recently come across John’s story when it went viral on social media. For those of you who have not, I truly believe his story is something you should take time to listen to. If you are unsure who I am talking about, but remember seeing a rather tall, sweet and friendly individual who loves to walk around the town of Elkton in costumes — you already know exactly who he is.
I see John as one of Elkton’s kindest souls. Everyone in this world could learn a lot from his story. Since I was a little girl I have seen John so eager to please, lend a hand, open a door and go out of his way to make someone’s day. There were also times where I watched people make fun of him, call him names and shout out inappropriate comments from moving vehicles.
We all need to show empathy and consideration for others because you never know what someone is trying to work through behind closed doors. John suffers from different forms of mental illness that anyone human could have been born with. This is not his fault. He deserves respect and appropriate care. I hope Maryland joins Delaware and Pennsylvania’s mental health initiative because these resources are important.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.