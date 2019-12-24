To Whig readers — A pressing invitation from a guy who's 86 years old, and is still vertical and breathing frequently:
I write below about my old, old life's final task in the hope that you may join me in recognizing a brand new miracle that's right before our eyes, and hoping that you'll become totally enthusiastic about helping me to tell the whole world about it.
What's the miracle? The miracle is that for the very first time in all human history most of this world's humans can become convinced that "treating everybody in the way that we wish to be treated" will give to us all an "everybody wins" future.
How can you and I see this convincing process start to get done effectively? By sending letters like this one to the editors of our local newspapers, and by posting such letters on the Net's 'social media' — letters that encourage readers to write and post similar letters until thousands of us have spread the good word all around the world time and time and time again.
(Jesus and his like-minded philosophical peers tried to teach about this to the whole Human Family thousands of years ago but they just couldn't reach enough folks because they had no smart phones and no Net!)
Jesus called this The Golden Rule, and he tried to convince us all that our full use of it would bring to the world marvelously beneficial results that would be most valuably practical, and most rich to our spirits and mental health, and most rich with peacefulness and harmony for our families, communities, nations, and — in fact — for our entire world.
But you and I can make this happen, however humble our little lives may be — just because we have phones that are at least halfway smart!
You and I and many hundreds of other folks of good will shall write and post prolifically and ultimately persuade billions of humans to fully use the Golden Rule for its practical benefits, and maybe even for its spiritual and psychological and philosophical benefits.
Let's do it. Let's start now; and if any one of us has doubts, she or he should get Willie Shakespeare's thoughts by simply googling "Our doubts are traitors..."; and you and I will know forevermore that we've ended up leaving this poor abused Earth in at least a tiny bit better off than it was in when we arrived.
