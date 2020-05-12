Leader or politician?

As we approach our voting process this year, I ask myself, which candidates are true “Leaders” and which are “Politicians”. There is a big difference. A true leader takes their organization towards the vision of the organization. This makes them an organization “Of the people, by the people and for the people. A politician takes takes their organization towards the vision of the politician or their political party. This makes them an organization “Of the politician, by the politician, and for the politician. I know which one I want, which do you want?
By their actions and results, two candidates up for election, stand out in my mind as being “Leaders”. The first one is Dr Alan McCarthy, who kept the State of Maryland, from making our farm and many others Tier 4, which would take away even more than the 90% of our developmental rights already taken away by previous politicians during the 45 years we have lived here. His efforts were successful, and I and my wife thank him for that.
The second leader is Mrs Jackie Gregory. Our community faced a situation that threatened the security and well being of our people, especially our children. Through her knowledge and efforts, she was able to expose certain untrue facts that brought about this threat, and resulted in ending the threat to our community.
We in the community appreciate Mrs Gregory’s efforts on our behalf, and wish her well in her reelection campaign.
