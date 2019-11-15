I was surprised to read Danielle Hornberger’s response to the Cecil Whig letter of opinion regarding her run for County Executive. She asks for an honorable campaign without lies and trash-talking. We all do. So, I am left to ponder why she would label the letter of opinion as full of “attacks” and “lies.” I saw his letter as somewhat of a parody which did not rise to the attack level. In light of her own campaign assaults against the McCarthy administration, I find her anger extremely ironic and puzzling.
I am not suggesting that her talking points are purposely malicious. It is apparent that she sincerely believes her many erroneous statements. It is troubling that those who support Mrs. Hornberger will accept her assertions as truth. Those who recognize the inaccuracy will label them as a “lies,” appearing purposely planned. But, I believe that they come from lack of necessary background experience on the county level. Thus, she misunderstands how and what keeps our county effectively functioning and her promises are based on unseasoned thinking. Her willingness to step forward may be seen by some as commendable, but those who have been on the inside surely recognize the naivety.
Mrs. Hornberger states that under McCarthy, there has been a yearly increase in taxes. Inquiry would show this as false and would clarify when and why they were raised. Executive McCarthy does not single-handedly prepare the budget, nor does he approve it. It is developed through input from a multitude of sources and in concert with the finance department. The budget is presented to the Council which approves it, or not. Property taxes are set by the Council, not the Executive. Her talking points indicate that she does not understand the role of the enterprise fund. She has promised that if elected, she is willing to resign from Congressman Harris’s office. If she had read the County Charter, she would know this is mandatory. Other promises indicate that she is not aware that the comprehensive plan and zoning laws are the basis on which development proceeds in the county. Most importantly she needs to know that a County Executive, by oath of office, must abide by all established laws. These laws will make many of her promises moot.
Hopefully, Mrs. Hornberger will familiarize herself with the myriad of departments, agencies, and offices which are under the Cecil County umbrella. She should confer with department heads, and definitely needs detail from the finance department. She needs to read the Charter, County Code, and Comprehensive Plan.
My thoughts here are not given as deliberate unkindness, but as an expression of concern. In order to vie for this important County position, one must have more than supposition and innuendo. The outside-looking-in vantage point is myopic. When promising how things will be, it must be with clear vision and a firm grasp on the reality of that position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.