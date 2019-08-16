Recognition and kudos to State Sen. Steve Hershey (R-Upper Shore) for stepping up and acknowledging that we must forget partisan rhetoric and take on the security and safety crisis that has arisen for all of us due to mass attacks by active shooters.
Common sense actions to better control access to weapons created to kill high numbers of persons in the shortest time possible are long overdue. I am proud that an elected leader in my political party has stepped up, although I am not surprised in regard to Sen. Hershey. It's time others did the same.
Thank you Sen. Hershey.
