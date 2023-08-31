The dramatic increase in methamphetamine use and overdoses in Cecil County and across Maryland's Upper Eastern Shore region has sounded the alarm bells at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Voices of Hope in Elkton.
In July, the Bloomberg School in collaboration with Voices of Hope published "Methamphetamine (MA) Injection in Cecil County, MD: A Preliminary Assessment."
Methamphetamine (meth) is a powerful, highly-addictive, synthetic stimulant that damages the central nervous system and can be injected, smoked, snorted, or taken orally. Meth changes how the brain works. Long-term health risks from chronic meth use include permanent heart and brain damage, paranoia, hallucinations, severe dental problems, violent behavior, memory loss, and more.
With funding from the Bloomberg American Health Initiative intended to strengthen partnerships between academic researchers and community-based organizations, the report uses interviews with meth users in Cecil County to develop public health and policy action steps to reduce and reverse meth addiction and overdoses.
"As we work to address substance use disorder in Cecil County, it is essential that we listen to the experiences of people who use drugs to ensure our services and programs provide appropriate support and education," said Lauren Levy, Health Officer at the Cecil County Health Department. "This study on methamphetamine use provides insight into a topic that gets less attention but has important implications for the harm reduction strategies we employ. In this collaboration with the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Voices of Hope continues to develop innovative approaches to meeting the needs of people with substance use disorder."
"Although meth injection has historically been relatively rare on the East Coast, this project highlights the need for urgent attention to recent shifts in meth availability and use from the perspectives of people injecting meth in Cecil County. Participants described increasing meth presence in the region and emphasized the need to invest in trusted local resources to address stigma and expand meth awareness and related polysubstance use."
To get an emailed copy of the 19 page report, contact Voices of Hope, 443-993-7055.
