In response to the opinion article on 5/14/21 — “It’s the math, stupid.”
You are right, it is in the math and questioning the accuracy of votes does not make anyone stupid. As American, voting is one of the most important events/rights in our country. You would think all people would want to make sure it is done with honesty and without fraud to have confidence in our elections. What happened in the 2020 election process was a cluster of voting changes — not legally obtained in some states — to create the chaos that happened — all under the excuse of Covid. Examples that I question are: mass mail out of ballots, no signature verification, no postmarks needed, ballot harvesting, changes to ballot in some counties by staff, and surge in votes in the middle of the night. Most of the courts that dismissed the cases, did so with out hearing the concerns presented or looking at the evidence.
The big lie(s) has been targeted against Trump and all his supporters. Why?! — because he and his supports want to keep America great and they are the biggest threat to those who want to keep the power and change the country into communism. I will not comply with the lies told by the media and communist radicals. I will continue to speak out against policies that threaten our freedom and destroy the Constitution. I will continue to ask questions to understand, to get information and to expose those things that don’t make sense. Counting the votes is not heresy — it is a review and verification for accuracy especially when the process does not add up. You do the math!
