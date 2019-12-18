Recently, those tied to the county executive’s campaign have attacked Councilwoman Jackie Gregory. This has nothing to do with ethics, and everything to do with politics.
The claims against her are baseless. There are no specific examples regarding any of Jackie’s votes during her time on council, just a general attempt to go after her ability to work and support her children. There is no opportunity in her position as a councilperson to impact her job as a substitute teacher, so there can be no conflict of interest. If a conflict were to occur, just as with any other council member, she would be obligated to recuse herself from that vote. Having known Jackie and her voting record, I am confident that she would recuse herself in the unlikely event this occurred.
The state’s attorney general already ruled favorably and found no conflict for a teacher in a similar situation in Carroll County. While Jackie’s accusers have pointed out that the other county’s form of government is not charter, but commissioner, this actually weakens their argument. Commissioners act as both the legislative and executive branch giving them far more influence over the school budget than a Cecil County Councilperson. Since the attorney general ruled that there was no conflict for a regular contracted teacher in Carroll County to serve as a commissioner, it is certainly no conflict for a part-time substitute who earns $5,000 a year to serve on council.
Joyce Bowlsbey sat on council with Jackie for two years yet never filed an ethics complaint. Instead she chose to become vocal once campaign season started. She carried McCarthy’s water while on council, and still does as she campaigns for him.
Councilwoman Gregory does what is right for the taxpayers, rather than just follow the status quo. This is why the administration is attacking her. They prefer to have a council that rubber stamps their policies and does not ask questions. However, that is not what the council was elected to do. Jackie is an average working mom, who can identify with the citizens of the county and represent their interests. She represents my conservative values on the council. I stand with her and see McCarthy’s and Bowlsbey’s attacks against her as very shameful. It seems that Washington politics have come to Cecil County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.