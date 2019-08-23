Dear State Sen. Stephen Hershey, it was with great satisfaction that today I read the article from the Cecil Whig.
Your courageous statement needs to be repeated for our Republican Party until all of us recognize the correctness of your words.
Unfortunately, you stand in stark contrast to the silence of most GOP office holders and "leaders," in Maryland, on the Shore and nationally.
When I represented the Upper Shore, I had a 100% NRA voting record and received their highest award.
Although the area has change somewhat, I think your statement should be well-received by your constituents.
I wish you well in your commendable work for the people of the Eastern Shore, Maryland and of our imperiled country.
Robert E. Bauman represented the Eastern Shore in the Maryland State Senate from 1971-1973 and in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1973-1981.
