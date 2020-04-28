Herd immunity by the numbers

To the editor,
A recent letter to the editor has suggested that herd immunity will save us from COVID-19. The letter does not fully address the reality of what that could mean for us.
First, let’s address how herd immunity is attained in a population. The percent of a population needed to be infected and recover depends on how infectious a disease is, this is calculated by finding the “reproduction number”. Based off the reproduction number, roughly 60% of the US population would have to become infected with COVID-19 and then recover. (https://www.sciencefocus.com/news/coronavirus-can-herd-immunity-protect-us-from-covid-19/)
Now here’s the problem with that approach. There are 331,000,000 people in the US right now so 60% of that would translate to 198,600,000 people needing to be infected to get us barely to the threshold of herd immunity. Now we need to look at the mortality rate of COVID-19 in the US, and that is simple dividing the number of deaths by the number of confirmed cases so far.
As of today, April 26, there have been 54,239 deaths in the US from 931,000 cases. 54,239/931,000 equals a mortality rate of 5.6%. Now remember we need 198,600,000 infections to achieve herd immunity and, of those people, 5.6% of them will die or 11,121,600 lost American lives. That is the potential cost of rushing back without a vaccine or proven treatment for COVID-19.
It’s true that we could lower the threshold for herd immunity below that 60%, but that is only achieved by reducing the infectiousness of the disease. Reducing the infection rate is going to be achieved by maintaining social distancing and quarantine measures.
The letter based its conclusions about herd immunity from a recent Stanford study that suggested the recorded cases in Santa Clara county may be 85 times higher than currently recorded. The problem here is that this study is not yet fully peer reviewed and has been called into question by many in the field. One problem is the study used an antibody test that isn’t FDA approved from a company called Premier Biotech that has shown to have a high “false positive” rate.
Having more false positives would lead to numbers that reflect an increase in cases when that isn’t the reality. (https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/23/coronavirus-antibody-studies-california-stanford)
There are some tough decision that we will have to make as a nation on how to handle this crises, but those decision should be made with good science and accurate data.
