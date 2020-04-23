Herd immunity and COVID-19

Governor Hogan’s proposal to expand testing and “investigate every positive case,” including asymptomatic people, through “contact tracing” is a preposterous demand on resources and will prevent the development of herd immunity, which is “our best prospect” for returning to normal, according to David L. Katz, MD, MPH.
In a recent interview, Dr. Katz responds to a question about contact tracing: “I don’t see how it’s effective for interdiction. If exposure is occurring and you’re hoping to prevent it, you’re back to lockdown. If exposure is occurring and it’s leading to antibody production, that’s a good thing” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VK0Wtjh3HVA).
Global data indicate that if healthy, low-risk people get exposed to the virus, the vast majority will be asymptomatic or experience mild symptoms. It’s wasteful and counterproductive to contact trace and quarantine asymptomatic people, because this inhibits the development of antibodies leading to herd immunity—which is what we need if we’re going to return to normal. We want more healthy people exposed to the virus. Otherwise, the development of herd immunity will be arrested.
Hogan’s plan to prevent the spread of infection looks more and more like a fool’s errand. New studies indicate that the virus is more prevalent than previously documented. A Stanford University study suggests that the number of infections in Santa Clara County, CA is as much as 85 times greater than the recorded number (https://www.sfchronicle.com/health/article/Stanford-study-suggests-far-more-infections-in-15208919.php.)
If it generally holds that asymptomatic cases greatly exceed symptomatic cases, then the plan to “investigate every positive case” will lead to never-ending investigations, prolonged lockdowns, and a frightening, Orwellian “new normal” future in which a knock at the door could mean indefinite quarantine.
The perceived shortage of tests, therefore, should not stop healthy people from going back to work. We don’t need to test low-risk people beyond the requirements of random sampling procedures.
Likewise, high-risk people should take precautions, as they see fit. Tests should be reserved for these people (e.g., people in hospitals, nursing homes, etc.).
If the goal of Hogan’s plan is to reopen society, then it makes no sense to treat asymptomatic cases as strikes against reopening—as if asymptomatic cases are bad news.
On the contrary, asymptomatic cases are good news! Not only do these cases prove that the case fatality rate is far lower than what was previously imagined; they also bring us closer to herd immunity and thus hasten our return to normal.
Editor's Note: This is a letter to the editor and does not necessarily express the views of the editorial staff of the Whig. We encourage letters to the editor of all kinds. Please send them to letters@cecilwhig.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.