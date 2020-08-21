I am writing to urge Cecil County residents who have not completed their 2020 Census to do so by the September 30 deadline. We currently have only 63.6% of our residents counted.
For each person who is not counted in the Census, Cecil County loses $1,850 in federal and state funding. Most federal and state funding is based on population and income level. Loss of funds will hurt our public schools, public libraries, community college, and social and medical programs. Census data also is used to draw district lines for Congress, State and local officials.
If you have lost or never received your Census form, you can go online to
www.my2020census.gov to respond. You may also respond to the Census by calling 1-844-330-2020.
Please help Cecil County receive its fair share of government funding by being counted in the 2020 Census. Our community needs federal and state funding to help us recover after this health crisis. For further information, please call the Cecil County Council office at 410.996.5201.
Stand up for Cecil County and be counted in the 2020 Census.
