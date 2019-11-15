Your coverage of Congressman Andy Harris’s recent constituent meeting at the North East VFW correctly reported that I left the meeting during Harris’s response to my question:
“How can you reassure me that the president’s incompetence and lack of principle in dealing with other heads of state, as clearly demonstrated in the July call with the Ukrainian president and in his reliance on his unqualified and goofy personal lawyer as his international emissary, are not endangering our country’s standing in the world and not harming out national interests?”
However, the article failed to report the trigger for my leaving.
Of course, I’d expected Harris to support the president whole-heartedly, but I never dreamed that my representative — a well-educated, upright, presumably perceptive professional — would invoke the Deep State, a conspiracy-theory construct that believes an insidious, deeply rooted, ultra-powerful collection of government workers, businesses and rich connivers is out to destroy legitimate governance. Or whatever.
It’s nonsense, of course, just like the often baseless, vindictive charges Trump aims at our once-valued international allies. When, in a public meeting, Harris labeled the capable, knowledgeable, honest and honorable career diplomats currently testifying truthfully about the administration’s behavior in international interactions as part of the Deep State, I had to leave the room.
It’s unfathomable that the imaginary Deep State can be considered more of a threat to our national interests than the president’s obviously uneducated, vindictive and self-serving behavior in his dealings with foreign leaders.
