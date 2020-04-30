Harris and re-opening

To the Editor,
I am writing to share my concern as a constituent of Representative Andy Harris and a locally practicing Emergency Physician. Dr Harris and the freedom caucus have encouraged the president to “Reopen the economy,” despite contrary recommendations from medical, public health, and economic experts. In his commentary, he cites the low rate of COVID-19 on the Eastern shore, which actually now is on the rise.
As I watch my patients, and his constituents, succumb to COVID-19, I must express my opinion as to the danger and fallacy of the stance. Additionally, economic projections show rapid reopening to be more harmful to the economy than protecting the community from widespread infection. This, together with the moral and ethical imperatives of preserving life, has compelled me to share my opinion and state that Dr Harris does not represent sound medical opinion on this matter.
