Harmer makes his case

To the Editor, and citizens of Cecil County,
We find ourselves in one of the most uncertain times in history, with nowhere to hide from the devastation of COVID-19. The safety of our community remains our chief concern. As we move towards a plan for a safe, multi-phased return to “normal” life, we are faced with the reality of COVID-19’s impact on job-loss, the economy and our families’ future. Despite all that has been disrupted, the path back to normalcy requires citizens to commit their full attention to performing one of our most important duties, voting. The time to elect those who will represent you in your county government will take place in the upcoming weeks. I am asking you to elect me to represent you on the Cecil County Council.
I have had the pleasure of meeting many of you who read this letter. I have participated with you at events, meetings, or on a sports field in the county. My family and I are proud to be lifetime residents of Cecil County. I have been an independent county businessman in our community for over 36 years and a committed volunteer for 22 years. I have spent over a decade on your Board of Parks and Recreation, many years on the Planning Commission, and 6 years as a member of Drug Free Cecil.
I am running for office because I want you to be able to own an affordable home, educate your children successfully, and secure a well-paying job right here in Cecil County. I want you to be safe in your homes and have the amenities in your community you need to enjoy living happy, healthy lifestyles. I want to achieve these goals for your family and mine.
To be successful, we must elect County Councilors who are qualified to be good stewards of your tax dollars and are committed to work through the hard decisions cohesively as a council. Councilors must be confident in their ability to represent the needs of all their constituents. As an elected member of the Cecil County Council, I will continue to work for the betterment of Cecil County as a whole. After all, I am Cecil County proud!
I believe with a collaborative effort between community and local businesses we will rebound to better then before COVID-19.
Vote for me for Cecil County Council, District 5, Republican, on June 2, 2020.
