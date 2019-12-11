As major architects and promoters of what the voters of Cecil County adopted as their legal form of government, the Charter of Cecil County (Charter), we spoke up immediately during the work session on Nov. 5, 2019, when Councilwoman Gregory openly boasted about her unlawful employment as a substitute teacher for the Cecil County Public School (CCPS) system.
Councilwoman Gregory used an example from Carroll County, which is a commissioner and not charter form of government in an attempt to defend her unethical behavior. One would hope, that Councilwoman Gregory, elected to carry out the Charter, understands the difference between the two types of government and accepts the Charter of Cecil County as the law.
The Charter as adopted by taxpayers clearly states: “Article 2, County Council, Qualifications (b) (2) While serving as a Council member, no Council member may: Be employed in an appointed office or any non-elected position in any public agency, department, board, commission, or other public body that receives funds through the budget or is involved in the public business of the County.”
Taxpayers and voters alike should be concerned that in addition to publicly stating she is above the law of the Charter, Councilwoman Gregory also seems to be unable to grasp the ethical concerns of her earning a paycheck from the school system while voting on the County’s portion of the budget earmarked for CCPS. A case can be made about her intentions being for personal gain whether she votes “for” or “against” the budget, which is exactly why the Charter was written to protect the people of Cecil County.
This may seem a small indiscretion on the part of Ms. Gregory by some, but to let this go uncensured encourages other violations of the County Charter. Charter government is working for Cecil County as is evidenced by our outstanding economic growth and overall County success. Let us require all Council members to adhere to the tenants of the Charter and hold them accountable if they fail to do so. Taxpayers of Cecil County should voice their concern for Councilwoman Gregory’s “double-dipping.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.