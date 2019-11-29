The Christmas season tends to inspire some families into giving. I discovered a lot of families in Cecil and Hartford County are really struggling to feed, clothe and provide basic necessities for their families.
There are so many homeless people not because of drugs or alcohol but lost jobs or sudden poor health. What I’m told from different organizations consistently is ("not enough donations.")
I have visited some of these organizations such as the rotating churches, food suppliers and battered women shelters. You may not know of this large amount of people but they are real. Most organizations interview the families to avoid fakes. I guess my point is the economy is doing better but our donations don’t seem to be increasing. I say “bless those who are trying to help”. We can afford to donate to Americans.
