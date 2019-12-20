Gather with your family this Christmas
As we travel through life, we see many changes.
Changes in generations of one’s family. When aunts, mothers, and older cousins pass to be with the Lord, we see the generation behind them start to go their separate ways.
It seems the only time they share time as a family is at a funeral, a wedding or possibly a holiday. I have not given up on the idea families need to get together to learn how everyone is doing.
Gathering is an opportunity to inspire, encourage and support each member. Christmas gathering is an opportunity to express faith and the reason for the season.
Generations need to forgive and show love with each other. Perhaps we need to restart our families and begin to enjoy life.
ICE agreement will make Cecil County less safe
Today in America there are over 3,100 counties, and only 89 of them participate in a problematic immigration policy known as a 287g agreement.
For those of you reading the term “287g agreement” for the first time, let me explain. 287g is a section of the Immigration and Naturalization Act and its purpose is to allow local law enforcement to act as ICE officers in our community. Under 287g, local law enforcement has the authority to interrogate detainees, issue detainers, transport detainees for deportation, and perform many other functions that should be reserved for federal agencies.
Cecil County is the newest county in Maryland to sign up for a 287g agreement, the others being Harford and Frederick. The advocates of 287g will typically push this policy under a premise of “public safety.” Unfortunately, the data is in sharp contrast to that premise. A 2018 study of the undocumented population found that 61% were less likely to report a crime that they witnessed and 41% were less likely to report being a victim of a crime.
Those numbers show us that 287g makes us all less safe in Cecil. Criminals thrive in communities where people are afraid to report them.
Not only is 287g making our community less safe by discouraging people from reporting crimes, but it will also cost the county quite a bit of money. Pursuant to the agreement Cecil County made with ICE, the taxpayers of Cecil are responsible to pay for: officer training, travel to training, lodging while training, cable and power upgrades to run 287g software, and even an office for ICE if they require it. Not only that, Cecil takes on all liability for this program. Frederick County is currently being sued by someone as a result of 287g and that settlement is going to come out of the county coffers instead of ICE. ICE operates with a budget of over $8 billion, we hardly need to subsidize them with what little budget we have in Cecil.
Finally, this program does not represent the values we should be pursuing in Cecil. As our county continues to grow and thrive, we should strive to create a welcoming community that opens its arms to all people that want to join us and contribute to our prosperity! Terminating the 287g agreement would be a great step toward that goal.
Editor’s note: Sheriff Scott Adams told the Whig that ICE paid for the training and picks up the immigrants if they’re flagged at no cost to Cecil County taxpayers.
