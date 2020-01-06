Dear Editor,
Crossroads Bible Church is super excited to announce that we are starting a new Celebrate Recovery Ministry this year (2020). Celebrate Recovery is a Biblical based, Christ centered 12-step program designed to help us overcome our hurts, hang-ups, and habits. A few of the hurts, hang-ups, and habits that are covered in Celebrate Recovery are:
- Chemical Dependency
- Eating Disorders
- Food Addiction
- Gambling
- Anger
- Co-dependency
- Love and Relationship Addiction
- Sexual, Emotional and Physical Abuse
- Anxiety and Depression
Official Celebrate Recovery Meetings will begin on Friday, January 17th and will be held from 6:00 pm - 9:00 p.m. in the lobby at Crossroads Bible Church at 144 Appleton Road in Elkton.
We are super excited to start such a great ministry and community outreach program at our church. We are ready to show God that we are good stewards!!!
1 Peter 4:8-10: "Above all, keep loving one another earnestly, since love covers a multitude of sins. Show hospitality to one another without grumbling. As each as received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God's varied grace."
