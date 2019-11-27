To the Editor,
I must admit I’m thoroughly amused that you would be so offended by my words that you would seek to turn the letter to the editor function into a public forum for debate. I must be less intimidating than a certain U.S. Congressman I watched you run away from.
I’m under no illusion that anything I have to say will convince you, as like nearly every left-leaning individual, you’ve made up your mind on the topic before the conversation even begins. You don’t like Donald Trump primarily because he’s not a Democrat. Most other complaints stem from not liking his personality.
To address your request for the productive foreign policy actions Trump has undertaken, let’s start with the USMCA trade agreement, which has a lot of bipartisan support but is being held up on ratification because of the impeachment inquiry.
There is also the U.S. embassy in Israel being moved to Jerusalem, a promise long made by Americans to the Israelis but never kept, until now. More progress has been made with North Korea under Trump than any president since the Korean War actually happened.
Best of all, Trump is tough on China, a nation that has been exploiting our economy for years and stealing our intellectual properties.
To address your request for an explanation on how the phone calls serve national interest, if U.S. politicians and their children are using their status to take positions where they can launder money stolen from a foreign country’s taxpayers and funnel it into a slush fund and enrich themselves, you would call that criminal and want it investigated, right?
If connections to said country were used to obtain information used to obtain a FISA warrant to conduct surveillance on people unlawfully, that’s definitely a security issue. That’s exactly what was going on in Ukraine when Joe Biden was in charge of relations with the county.
The head of Burisma Holdings has already been indicted and documents now released show millions of dollars in payments made from Burisma to a slush fund controlled by Hunter Biden and John Kerry Jr. This investigation and indictment should have happened years ago but did not because then VP Joe Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion in aid to get the prosecutor fired, and then referred to that prosecutor on video as a “son of a *****.” If that had been Mike Pence and his son, you would want them locked up forever. Don’t pretend otherwise.
But I digress. You don’t actually care about any of these things. You obviously prefer the foreign policy of an administration that ruined Libya and gave them a thriving slave market; that allowed Russia to take over Crimea and attack Ukraine; that gave billions of U.S. dollars to a state sponsor of terrorism; that sold weapons to Mexican drug cartels and got a border patrol agent killed; and ordered an air strike in Kunduz, Afghanistan that killed more than 40 people in a hospital run by Doctors Without Borders.
I used to be a somewhat left leaning independent, and it was those things that made me vote for Donald Trump and later change my affiliation. If that’s what you prefer over someone who uses unorthodox methods, God help you.
Editor’s Note: Mr. Farmer, In fact, letters to the editor in newspapers of record have historically been used as exactly a public forum for the purpose of respectful community debate. This is one of the reasons the page exists at all, and one of the nation’s oldest traditions and methods of entertaining what is sometimes referred to as “the marketplace of ideas.” We encourage people to write in response to letters they read here, though we will not print impolite discourse. We are grateful to Ms. Kilby for her letters as well, and many other “frequent fliers” such as Ed Taylor. We are also grateful to the fourth estate, the free press and the First Amendment of the Constitution which allows for exactly this.
