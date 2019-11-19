To the Editor,
There are many who regard the “Deep State” as little more than a conspiracy theory. The myths surrounding it certainly do get exaggerated to the point of resembling an Illuminati cabal. But every myth holds some truth that the wild tales spin off from, and this is no exception. What we’ve vested this dressy title in is the institutional bureaucracy of the government; employees who, unlike elected officials, do not change based on the election cycle.
Imagine being the workforce in a business that just got a new manager. You have a way of doing things that you’re comfortable with. Your peers may be cutting corners or taking breaks while they’re still on the clock. Along comes a new guy who is upending the routine, handing out disciplinary actions on those doing wrong, and uses different standards when he hands out promotions.
Some of those employees who do not want the culture of their work environment to change, who do not want to be caught doing something wrong, or felt like they were passed over unfairly may try to undermine their new boss and get them removed, by one method or another.
Anybody who has ever worked knows that this behavior is everywhere, government being no exception. And this summarizes the response to the 2016 election, when Donald Trump became president. After so many years of operating one way, the federal government got a boss who wasn’t promoted from within their clique, has his own way of doing business, and made appointments based on his preferences. And to their dismay, he has been very productive while in office, which means that if he succeeds, it will encourage voters to elect more from outside the establishment.
And they can’t have that. This is why during these public impeachment hearings all we’ve seen is testimony from disgruntled employees who don’t like his policies.
But how did we get to this? How did the “Deep State” manifest? It started with the Pendleton Civil Service Reform Act introduced by Senator George Pendleton (D-OH) which was passed and signed into law by President Arthur in 1883, after President Garfield was assassinated by Charles Guiteau.
Under the Spoils System, when a new party took power, all existing government employees were replaced by members of their own party. These positions would go to their members and supporters. Charles Guiteau worked for President Garfield’s campaign, rather ineffectively, but felt entitled to a position after he won the white house. The assassination was the spur for legislation to reform how government employees are chosen, moving over to a merit system.
By itself, that isn’t a terrible thing, but it did open the door for government infighting based on conflicting views. But Executive Order 10988, issued by President John F. Kennedy in 1962 allowed the government employees to unionize and collectively bargain. The result of these separate actions was the creation of a political caste whose members are not decided by the American voter and are in many ways fire-proof.
Unions, as many know, come with expensive demands when it comes to wages and benefits, and very prone to fraud and embezzlement. After decades of this taint festering in the US government, an outsider president has thrown their comfort zone into disarray on the promise to drain the swamp. Is it any wonder why he’s meeting resistance at every turn and so many otherwise unseen federal employees rather than politicians with bigger names have been outed?
