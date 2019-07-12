I believe that Gov. Larry Hogan has got his cart before the horse in regards to the five-star horse center at Fair Hill.
The millions of taxpayer dollars that will be invested at the horse show event facility should be prioritized for our roads. I foresee traffic backups and other road hazards due to our current narrow roads, which lack shoulders.
I hope there has been a road safety study done for his upcoming event site.
