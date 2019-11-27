We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the incredible efforts of the social services organizations, health providers and first responders here in Cecil County on behalf of our tenant in crisis.
As many years passed for one of our long-term tenants it became clear this person was facing insurmountable obstacles in the tenant’s efforts of living life day to day. We were able to smooth out some of life’s bumps over the tenant’s time spent with us, we had reached a point where our assistance was no longer enough. A higher level of intervention was needed.
We then reached out to the many county and state agencies for a solution. The reception we received was remarkable. The depth of knowledge for available solutions, as demonstrated by all responders, was impressive. The treatment of a person with such specials needs was dignified, caring and professional at every turn of a lengthy journey.
We offer our sincere gratitude to a what was a true collaboration of committed professionals. Over a dozen individuals participated from the following agencies: The Department of Community Services, who also was our entry point, Department of Emergency Services, Department of Social Services, Cecil County Health Department, Union Hospital of Cecil County and the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
Thank you all for ensuring the safety and quality of life of one of our seniors.
As the holiday season approaches, we ask today's readers to please take the time to visit those senior citizens close to you in an effort to ensure their safety and well-being.
