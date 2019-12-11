I am appalled that the U. S. House of Representatives passed the reauthorization of the Voting Rights Act with the support of only one Republican, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania. That means that Rep. Andy Harris voted against this bill to keep our elections free and open to all citizens throughout the United States. Are the Republicans afraid of letting everyone who is eligible to vote access to polling places? Unfortunately that seems to be the case as we witnessed increased attempts to limit the ease with which some people in some areas of our country could get to the polls in 2016.
If we claim to be a democracy, then voting rights should be protected at all costs. Shame on you, Andy Harris!
