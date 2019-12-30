A gunman opened fire at a church in Texas on Sunday morning, killing two people with a shotgun before a member of the church’s volunteer security team fatally shot him, the authorities said. A Texas bill that took effect in September allows licensed handgun owners to carry those weapons in churches, synagogues and other places of worship. Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life. The problem in Maryland is too much refusals to obtain a concealed weapon through the State Police (an odd obstacle), and many churches who believe it will not happen to them. If you google Facts & Trends How Common Are U.S. Church Shootings? You will discover church shootings are becoming more common as are victims of these shootings. I’m sure most of preachers will not agree until it’s too late, I feel it’s time for your hall monitors to be trained and armed in order to really protect a church.
