Some neighbors of the Maryland 5-Star equestrian facility being built on state land north of Elkton are not convinced that the irrigation plans for the all weather turf on the race track will have no effect on their wells.
Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials reassured residents that the additional water the state requested for Fair Hill arena developed off Route 273 would not impact their private wells.
The scientific answer was we don’t (think you have to worry about it).
Fair Hill requires 79,000 gallons per day from the aquifers to care for the grass turf.
Geologist said the Hydrological study looked at numerous factors including the permeability of the soil and the ability of test wells to recharge.
Really? And the folks are to believe this study as they did the chicken farm study in Galen Horst of Zion Acres Poultry LLC?
(PS — {span}Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg are the front runners so far to run against President Donald Trump. I was asked what was my feeling regarding these folks running against Trump. My reply to my friends was I’m excited. I always liked the circus.){/span}
Editor’s Note: For those interested in learning more about this issue, please see Jane Bellmyer’s piece on A3 in today’s paper.
