Few have noticed it, but we have a rerun of the 2016 presidential election playing out right here in the Cecil County Executive race.
In one corner you have Alan McCarthy. Like Donald Trump, he’s a successful business man. He says what he thinks. He fights for all of us. And, most importantly, he’s made tough decisions and ended reckless spending. He is proud of who he is and is working to make Cecil County great and strong.
In the other corner, you have Danielle Hornberger. Like the Clintons, she and her husband want power and they want attention. They want to bring Annapolis/Washington DC style politics to Cecil County government. And as far as I can tell, her only promise is to cut funding from our schools, from the Sheriff’s office, and from McCarthy’s anti-heroin efforts.
Hopefully Cecil County will do in 2020 what America did in 2016: elect a real leader who will make our County great like Alan McCarthy. Don’t be fooled by Hillary Rodham Hornberger.
