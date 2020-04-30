Dollar General in Fair Hill

Editor's Note: This letter was sent to several local and county officials and we are also printing it here.
Currently the Dollar General Corporation is planning the construction of an unwelcome store in the Fair Hill community, directly across the street from Cherry Hill Middle School. At this time, I understand the permit application for this construction is under review with county administration. I am writing to express my opposition to the construction of this store, to request a pause of the current permit review, to initiate an appeal of any existing land use approvals and to request a public meeting to discuss community concerns regarding this store and the number of Dollar General Stores which currently exist in the County.
For your awareness, the proposed Dollar General is the 12th Dollar General Store in the county. Although I understand the appeal to free market societies and the need for business employment in the fair hill community, please consider the impact on residents of the county.
Communities across the nation are revisiting the approval of dollar stores as research indicates these stores negatively impact the local economy, public health and safety. Dollar stores provide only a hand full of low wage jobs, without benefits; they supplant real grocery stores and contribute to reduced real estate prices.
Additionally, I have safety concerns for this location on an arterial road directly across from two primary schools.
Is this impact what we want for Cecil County? As you are aware the county was recently approved for a World Class equestrian event and the influx of economic activity related to this will surely bring more positive local business to the area.
I’ve lived in Cecil County all my life. The county is improving exponentially, the schools are getting better, we are benefitting from growth across the line in Newark, breweries and wineries have opened, agricultural tourism is happening. This store is a step in the wrong direction. Let’s keep Fair Hill moving upward.
I have spoken with several community members, all have the same view point as
mine. I am currently working on a petition against the approval of the site plans and minor subdivision that have been submitted recently and I request you pause this review until you have considered public comments regarding this construction.
I was recently informed by the planning and zoning commission the no hearing of any kind for the community will be incorporated into their permit review. This is unacceptable and has been the ultimate motivation for this letter. The county holds public hearings for private residents putting up buildings on their own properties, for changes of zoning for various properties in the county but no public hearing for a business with documented negative impacts on the community.
Lastly, there is an existing Dollar General store less than 5 miles from the proposed site in two cardinal directions. There is no economic demand for a third store. The county should consider adopting a Dispersal Policy for Dollar Stores, similar to more progressive locations throughout the nation.
