Here we go again. The Cecil County Public Schools administration is asking for more millions of dollars from the taxpayer. In the not too distant past it posted a 6.4 million dollar surplus. Most people think that more cash relates to better education.
The results show that this is a fallacy. School curriculums guarantee that students will learn poorly no matter how much money is poured into schools. Teachers who know better ways to teach students are not allowed to do so because education bureaucracies will not permit them to do so.
The biggest insult to taxpayers is that with all of the millions of dollars spent on public schools they are still not educating the students. Instead students are indoctrinated with political correctness, socialism and radical environmentalism. Maybe the taxpayers should not be subjected to the extreme cost of public education until students are taught in a manner that brings about extreme results.
