Editor’s Note: This is a response to Ryan Farmer’s letter about the Deep State, which is printed elsewhere on this page with his full name. We are grateful to all Cecil County residents who engage on our opinion page like this! If you’d like to write a letter to the editor about the news of the day, please e-mail letters@cecilwhig.com.
Please, Ryan Farmer, point out the “very productive” foreign policy actions President Trump has undertaken in the past three years.
In particular, explain how the two “perfect” telephone conversations made public by the president advance our country’s interests and our national security. Trump began the second telephone call believing he was congratulating President Zelensky for winning the election, which had happened three months earlier. If he’d sought a briefing from the Ukrainian specialists who have testified in these hearings, perhaps he would have spoken about the significance of the parliamentary-election results and the urgent need for security assistance.
But you know that did not happen.
Trump’s previous conversation with Zelensky on April 21 had been even emptier, containing copious congratulations, remarks about the niceness of the Ukrainian people and the excellence of their food and an invitation for President Trump to bless them with a visit. Zelensky wisely complimented President Trump for being such an excellent role model in his unexpected electoral victory, and Trump, of course, concurred with that assessment and returned the compliment by noting that, “When I owned Miss Universe they were always great people. Ukraine was always very well represented.”
No, you wouldn’t want those disgruntled Deep State government operatives and their pesky obsession with information-based decisions and proven protocol meddling with Trump’s artful international dealings.
Until I saw these call records, I had somehow held the belief that even Trump could distinguish between the level of preparation, knowledge and rhetoric required for conversations with heads of state and that needed for his campaign rallies.
How naive of me!
Mr. Farmer, you explain the critical testimony by longtime government employees as resulting from a “… taint festering in the US government, an outsider president has thrown their comfort zone into disarray on the promise to drain the swamp.” Their comfort zone, even more so than mine, is in disarray not because their personal interests are threatened but because our president’s perversion of foreign policy for political purposes is a threat to our national interests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.