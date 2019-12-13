North East
In my opinion, House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry is a mix of posturing and politics. Democrats recognize they cannot topple President Donald Trump but are holding the hearings to score points with voters. I don’t believe the Dems are pushing these impeachment hearings because they believe they can defeat the President. I believe this is a political game to win senate seats of those senators in vulnerable elections. It is one of the biggest political campaigns we have ever seen. One can clearly see that the Democrats focus on their antipathy to Trump rather than the problems facing Americans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.